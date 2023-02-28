Test kits for date-rape drugs now available in all Quebec hospitals

Tests that detect drugs commonly used to intoxicate people without their consent are now available in emergency rooms across Quebec.

The tests can detect more than 200 psychoactive substances including GHB, commonly known as the date-rape drug. But, because these drugs are metabolized quickly, the tests must be done within 10 to 48 hours of the intoxication, depending on the substance.

"This is good news," said Karine Gagnon, a co-ordinator with Crime Victims Assistance Centres (CAVAC). "It's a response that victims of events like these wanted."

Ariane Brunet, who was drugged at a concert venue in Montreal a year a half ago, agrees.

Ariane Brunet went public with her experience. She passed out after consuming two drinks but friends called an ambulance. She was told it was not possible to test of a date-rape drug. (Dave St-Amant/CBC )

Brunet says she had had two drinks that night, when she suddenly felt sick and blacked out. She says she remembers bits and pieces — mostly sounds, because she couldn't open her eyes — until she arrived at a hospital in an ambulance.

"I have memories of me in the ambulance and people laughing at me, the paramedics, everything about that night is really humiliating. I don't like losing control," said Brunet.

"Being intoxicated without your consent is really traumatizing," she said.

She asked the paramedics, a nurse and a doctor to test her for drugs, but no one took her seriously, she said.

"They told me they don't do that kind of test there, that it's complicated," she said.

"I couldn't understand why, when I asked for a test, I didn't get the response I needed. The doctor didn't even inform me of all the other resources that existed for me to get tested… I felt let down by our system."

Rape kits only available at some hospitals

Shortly after her stint at the hospital, Brunet took to social media to tell her story, which went viral. She says she received hundreds of messages from other women with similar stories, many of whom were sexually assaulted while involuntarily intoxicated.

"The people who do this, the goal is to rape," said Brunet.

CAVAC's Gagnon stresses that these drug detection kits are not the same as rape kits, which still aren't available at every hospital in Quebec. But she says having a positive drug test will make it easier for victims to file a police complaint or simply get peace of mind and have confirmation that they were indeed drugged against their will.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel acknowledges the tests should have been available sooner but told journalists Friday that it's an important step for the government.

"This is a tool to demonstrate evidence to fight against these drugs, to fight against men who drug women," he said.

"If we can save even one woman from these drugs, it will be useful."

Though she is relieved that people will now have easy access to these kits, Brunet wants all establishments that serve alcohol to have mandatory cameras.

She says only two of the nine cameras in the bar where she was drugged worked that night, so she was never able to get evidence against the person who drugged her.

"It should be the responsibility of the establishment where you pay to be in a safe environment to have that drink, they have to protect us in return," she said.

"I'm just really tired of the government or people asking potential victims to always be vigilant."