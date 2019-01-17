SQ target Hells Angels in series of drug raids

For the second time in just over a week, Quebec provincial police and a number of local police forces are conducting drug raids tied to the Hells Angels.

They are looking for evidence related to drug trafficking in eastern Quebec, including Princeville, Trois-Pistoles, Rimouski, Gaspé, and the Magdalen Islands.

Police are searching 18 homes and 19 vehicles, but don't expect to make arrests — the raids are to collect evidence on people believed to be influential members of the biker gang.

Thursday's raids are related to ones carried Jan. 9 in Longueuil, Brossard, Saint-Jérôme and New Brunswick.