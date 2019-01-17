Skip to Main Content
SQ target Hells Angels in series of drug raids

Raids target 18 homes, 19 vehicles, most of them tied to influential Hells Angels members

The Sûreté du Québec and a number of local police forces are raiding 18 homes and 19 vehicles. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

For the second time in just over a week, Quebec provincial police and a number of local police forces are conducting drug raids tied to the Hells Angels.

They are looking for evidence related to drug trafficking in eastern Quebec, including Princeville, Trois-Pistoles, Rimouski, Gaspé, and the Magdalen Islands.

Police are searching 18 homes and 19 vehicles, but don't expect to make arrests — the raids are to collect evidence on people believed to be influential members of the biker gang.

Thursday's raids are related to ones carried Jan. 9 in Longueuil, Brossard, Saint-Jérôme and New Brunswick.

With files from Radio-Canada

