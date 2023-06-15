Drug checking at this Laval non-profit aims to prevent fatal overdoses

A non-profit organization in Laval is offering drug users a free drug-checking service in a bid to prevent fatal overdoses amid an increasingly contaminated supply countrywide.

People can drop their narcotics off at Oasis Unité Mobile D'Intervention and have them tested for toxic substances.

"We're going to look for cutting products, we're going to look for fillers and many other things," said Geneviève Cousineau, a community worker at Oasis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Laval Public Health saw a rise in suspected overdose-related deaths in the city — with 19 deaths in 2020 being its highest recorded year to date.

This pushed public health officials to partner with Oasis. The non-profit supports people with consumption difficulties, those experiencing homelessness and other precarious situations.

Geneviève Cousineau is a community worker at Oasis. Her work includes supporting people who plan to use drugs and providing training related to overdose prevention with partner organizations. (Charles Contant/CBC)

From her work desk located in Pont-Viau, Cousineau uses a tool to scoop up a little bit of baking soda from a small bag and puts it on an infrared spectrometer. This machine is used to analyze the drugs and can identify multiple substances at once.

The non-profit is not allowed to have drugs at its centre unless they belong to someone else and are there for testing.

Cousineau says the drug-checking service is important for users to prevent overdoses and bad trips — unpleasant experiences triggered by psychoactive drugs.

More contaminated drugs

Gabrielle Nadaï, a planning, programming and research officer at Laval Public Health, says the health authority has seen more dangerous substances being mixed into illicit drugs than ever before.

For example, carfentanil was introduced into the Laval market,-she says. It's an opioid used by veterinarians for very large animals, such as elephants.

Nadaï says while many people have heard of the dangers surrounding fentanyl, many aren't aware of carfentanil. She says the opioid is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl.

That's why Laval health officials joined forces with Oasis to check people's drugs in hopes of helping them consume more safely.

"Drug checking is an effective tool for harm reduction because it can promote a change in behaviour for people," said Nadaï.

"For example, a person can decide to take a smaller dose if they saw something in the drug checking they didn't like."

Laval Public Health saw its largest spike in suspected overdose-related deaths in 2020 since it began recording the data in 2017. The number dropped in 2021 but spiked back up in 2022. (Evelyne Gagnon/CBC)

Oasis opened its drug-checking service in November after receiving an exemption from the federal provisions of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Under this exemption, people can bring their drugs to the centre for testing and employees are allowed to handle the substances.

Two employees must be present at all times during these interactions. It's the only centre in Laval with authorization to offer this kind of service.

Checking the substances

Back at Oasis, Cousineau says the drug checking has a margin of error and she reminds people they are only testing a portion of the substance — not the whole thing. This means there's always a risk, she says.

Oasis also uses test strips to help detect drugs like fentanyl or benzodiazepines in the supply.

Cousineau says the drug checking can also help people plan their high or reconsider how they might use their supply — consume it alone or with friends, take less or discard of it.

Gabrielle Nadaï is responsible for planning, programming and research at Laval Public Health. She says the rise in overdoses pushed her department to partner with Oasis to better protect drug users living in Laval. (Charles Contant/CBC)

"People wonder what's in their drugs they sometimes use and they're going to feel a certain way. Then the day after they're going to go buy from the same dealer and they're going to wonder why they don't have the same effect," she said.

Cousineau says the idea behind the service is to answer some questions and concerns drug users might have about what they consume.

The service also opens a conversation about the different cutting products that might be found in the local supply of drugs.

"For example, we might find caffeine in speed. People often think it doesn't really matter. We know caffeine, but it's still a stimulant added to another stimulant," she said.

A naloxone kit comes with two doses of Narcan, gloves, a breathing barrier and instructions on how to administer the doses to reverse an opioid overdose. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Oasis is also committed to providing overdose prevention training to its members and partner organizations as well as promoting the importance of naloxone, a fast acting-antidote to opioids.

Naloxone kits are free of charge at Quebec pharmacies and at the non-profit.

Laval Public Health says the drug-checking project is one of many in the works across the city to support drug users and reduce the number of fatal overdoses.