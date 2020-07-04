3-year-old girl drowns in residential swimming pool in Noyan, Que.

A three-year-old girl has died after being found unconscious in an above-ground residential swimming pool in Noyan, Que., on Saturday.

Noyan is located just across the river from Lacolle, Que., about 5 kilometres north of the U.S. border.

Provincial police were called to the home on 3rd Concession Road shortly after 11 a.m.

The girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she was later declared dead.

Sgt. Claude Denis, a spokesperson for Sûreté du Québec, said an investigator had been dispatched to the site.

Denis reminded Quebecers that they must take precautions anytime children are swimming.

"We ask everyone to be extremely vigilant," he said. "It takes a fraction of a second for a person to drown."

As of Thursday, the Quebec Lifesaving Society reported 35 drowning deaths since the beginning of 2020. Last year at this time, there were 27 drowning deaths.