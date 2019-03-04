2 men arrested after drone spotted over RDP detention centre

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a drone flew over the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre.

The drone was spotted by Correctional Services employees around 1 a.m. Monday.

Montreal police were called to the scene, and they set up a perimeter around a wooded area near the prison.

With the assistance of the canine unit, police apprehended two men, ages 42 and 38, said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Daniel Thibodeau.

They were identified by police and a drone, cell phone and charging cable were confiscated.

Thibodeau said the men were released after it was determined they did not pose a threat to the public.

Correctional Services staff are searching the prison property for any other possible contraband dropped off by the drone.

The SQ's major crimes unit in Mascouche is investigating and the two men may face charges, Thibodeau said.