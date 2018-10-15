Young drivers who consume cannabis at increased risk of crashing, McGill study finds

Young people who use cannabis and drive are at greater risk of being involved in a vehicular collision even if five hours have passed since inhaling it, according to a McGill University study published Monday.

The research, published just two days before cannabis is legalized across the country, found that performance declined significantly in key areas such as reaction time after inhaling the equivalent of less than one typical joint.

"This new trial provides important Canadian evidence that cannabis can affect the skills needed to drive safely even five hours after consuming," Jeff Walker said in a statement.

Walker is the chief strategy officer for the Canadian Automobile Association, which funded the clinical trial by the Montreal-based Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre and McGill University.

"If you consume, don't drive," he said. "Find another way home or stay where you are."

This clinical trial examined the effects of cannabis on driving reflexes among occasional consumers aged 18 to 24 years.

A total of 45 study participants, 21 of which were women, were put in a driving simulator and exposed to "the kinds of distractions common on the road." Research participants also took computerized tests that assess attention abilities.

Participants completed simulations at one, three and five hours after inhalation of a standard 100-mg dose of cannabis through a vaporizer (a typical joint is 300-500 mg of dried cannabis). Participants were also tested with no cannabis in their system.

While the cannabis dose did not affect simple, distraction-free driving, there was "significant impairment on complex and novel driving-related tasks," according to the peer-reviewed findings, which were published in CMAJ Open, an open-access journal published by the Canadian Medical Association.

In addition, a large percentage of participants reported they did not feel as safe to drive after consuming cannabis, even five hours after use.

The findings substantiate Canada's Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines, which, published by the Canadian Public Health Association in 2017, recommend waiting six hours after cannabis use before driving, the study states.

The study's co-author Isabelle Gélinas, a researcher in McGill's School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, says the clinical trial's findings add to the growing amount of scientific evidence proving cannabis does affect driving ability.

"The findings provide new evidence on the extent to which driving-related performance is compromised following a typical dose of inhaled cannabis, even at five hours after use," Gélinas said in the statement.

CAA is committed to furthering "this important road safety issue, but governments must step up too," Walker concludes, pushing for more funding to study the effects of cannabis on driving.