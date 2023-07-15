Driver turns himself in after Montreal hit and run

Montreal police say a 68-year-old man has turned himself in, after a hit and run left two road workers injured, one of them in critical condition with head injuries.

Witnesses said a driver plowed through a construction site in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Wednesday at about 10:20 p.m.

Two site installers were injured and the work site at St-Jean Baptiste and Industriel boulevards was shut down by the province's workplace safety board.

Police say the man showed up at a neighbourhood police station on Thursday. He was arrested, questioned and then released. He does not face any charges at this time but police say the investigation is ongoing.

The two men who were injured are both 39 years old. One escaped with minor injuries but the second is still in intensive care with life-threatening head injuries.