Driver dead, passenger injured following Montreal highway rollover

A motorist and his passenger was injured in a rollover on Montreal's Metropolitan highway Saturday night.

The accident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Highway 40 East at Pie-IX Boulevard.

The victim, 41, died at the scene, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Marythé Bolduc said.

According to the SQ, the vehicle struck an impact buffer separating the highway from the exit ramp.

The driver was trapped inside the car, forcing firefighters to extract him from the wreckage with the help of rescue tools.

A second car was involved in the accident, but no one in it was injured.

The area was closed to traffic at the end of the evening. It reopened around 3 a.m.