Driver dies in flaming car crash on Quebec highway

A driver died in a fiery car wreck on a Quebec highway in Beauce Sunday morning.

The car crashed into a pole in Saint-Isidore, Que. in the Montérégie around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 173, near the Route Larochelle intersection.

Provincial police say the vehicle caught fire following the impact.

"The driver, who was alone, got stuck in the vehicle," said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville. "The person was pronounced dead on the scene once the fire was under control."

Police are working to identify the victim.

Highway 173 was still closed to traffic at 9 a.m. between Coulombe Road and Grande-Ligne Road, in both directions, to allow police to investigate.

Dorsainville said a collision investigation officer is analyzing the site.