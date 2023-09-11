2 injured after Montreal driver hits pedestrian, lamp post in Saint-Laurent

A Montreal driver is expected to appear in court to face charges in connection with a crash in the Saint-Laurent borough that sent two pedestrians to hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the 28-year-old driver was leaving a commercial parking lot on Côte-de-Liesse Road near Hébert Street on Sunday afternoon when he a struck a 19-year-old woman.The vehicle then crashed into a lamp post, knocking it over and on top of a 23-year-old man.

As of Monday morning, the man's injuries were no longer considered life-threatening. Police say the 19-year-old woman remains in critical condition, but her condition is stable.

The driver was not hurt, according to police. Witnesses were treated for shock.

It's unclear which charges the driver will be facing in court.