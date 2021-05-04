Quebec to open drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Trudeau airport

Quebec will open its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Montreal's Trudeau airport later this month.

Staff at the site will be expected to administer up to 4,000 doses per day.

It will open as of May 17 to vaccinate people with appointments everyday of the week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Lynne McVey, the head of the West Island health authority, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the region, held a news conference at the future site Tuesday morning, which included a demonstration of about 15 people getting vaccinated through the window of their car.

Dubé said the clinic's location was chosen because of the high number of people in the area who commute to work in their cars.

"Just weeks ago, this was only a concept in our minds and the heads of our health boards have made it happen," Dubé said, speaking to reporters at the site Tuesday morning.

"It is part of a new vision on health care, which is to go to our clients rather than wait until they come to us."

Dubé said Quebec has reached its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of 55 to 59 year olds, but that Montreal hasn't quite reached that percentage. He said he hopes the drive-thru clinic help raise that number.

The province has received 450,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the past few days, he said. It has yet to announce where the other clinics will be.