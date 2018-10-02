Montreal police investigate drive-by shooting in Southwest borough

Montreal police are investigating after a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were shot at, but not injured while sitting in a car in the city's Southwest borough just after midnight Monday.

People in the area called 911 to report hearing gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found the two victims near the intersection of Quesnel and Vinet streets in the city's Little Burgundy neighbourhood, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Benoit Boisselle.

The man and woman had not been injured, though two cars were struck by bullets, he said.

Multiple suspects were riding in a vehicle along Quesnel Street before turning north onto Vinet Street in front of David Lefebvre Park, Boisselle explained.

Soon after the car rounded the corner, the suspects opened fire on the man and woman who were sitting in their own vehicle, he said.

Police set up a temporary perimeter to conduct the investigation. A canine team was called in to search for evidence and a few bullet casings were found.

Security camera footage from the area will be seized by investigators during the day, he said, as police look for clues.

For now, there have been no arrests and police do not know the exact number of suspects who were in the vehicle.

The two victims are not known to Montreal police, Boisselle said, and investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.