Montreal police arrest four men in connection with drive-by shooting

Montreal police have arrested four young men in connection with a drive-by shooting in the city's easternmost borough Tuesday night.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place place on Élie Beauregard Avenue in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles at around 11:30 p.m., said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

A young man appears to have been targeted. He was standing in the street beside a parked car when another vehicle slowed down and someone inside opened fire, Bergeron said.

"One of the occupants did fire several shots toward the victim," Bergeron said.

Officers responded to the calls about gunfire quickly enough that they were able to stop the suspect vehicle and arrest four young men, two 18-year-olds and two 20-year-olds.

The suspects were taken to to a detention centre. The motive for the shooting is still to be determined, he said.

"Obviously, investigators will also meet with the victim to see if he had received any threats during the course of the last couple of days or the last couple of weeks."