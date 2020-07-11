Montreal bar gets exceptional approval to serve drinks for 29 hours straight

In hopes of reviving Montreal's downtown core, the city and the Quebec government have greenlit a pilot project to allow a bar to serve alcoholic beverages non-stop over a weekend next month.

The pilot project will take place at the Society for Arts and Technology, also known as SAT, which is located on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Sainte-Catherine Street.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday May 21, bartenders at the SAT will be allowed to serve alcohol, with last call for drinks only coming at around 3 a.m the following Monday.

The weekend event of free-flowing alcohol — called NON STOP 24/24 — is a partnership between the city, SAT and a non-profit organization called MTL 24/24, which aims to find innovative ways to promote the city's nightlife.

That weekend will also be filled with musical performances. The lineup of local and international artists will be revealed in the coming weeks.

"The City of Montreal has granted an exceptional exemption to the SAT to operate a continuous liquor license," reads a press release from Mayor Valérie Plante's administration, which promises to implement measures to make sure the pilot project does not cause disturbances in the neighbourhood.

"Innovative measures to mitigate nuisances and reduce harmful effects related to consumption are planned to ensure a safe process and harmonious coexistence."

Prior to the weekend-long pilot project, MTL24/24 will be hosting its night summit over a period of several days. The event features guest speakers and discussions about the city's nightlife, the challenges it is faced with, and ways to make it more of a draw.

"Montreal is known across Quebec and elsewhere in the world as a festive city. It is paramount to make ensure the revival of its nightlife," said Luc Rabouin, who is in charge of economic and commercial development with the city's executive committee.

In a statement, Jenny Thibault, the executive director for SAT, said her team has the "necessary expertise" to make the event a success.

"This will make it possible to celebrate the Montreal nightlife, which has been very affected by two pandemic years," Thibault said.