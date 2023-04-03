Drag story hour moved to secret location for safety after protests

The City of Sainte-Catherine, just outside Montreal, held a storytelling activity for children hosted by drag queen Barbada Sunday despite protesters' opposition — but its address wasn't made public.

A spokesperson for the city, Amélie Hudon, said it moved the activity to ensure the safety of those participating so they could enjoy the storytelling hour.

Dozens of people have loudly proclaimed their disapproval of "Story time with Barbada," an activity presented as fun and friendly, and which "aims to encourage children to be open to differences, and to develop a love of reading and books," according to the artist's website.

Barbada has been hosting story hours in various libraries, bookstores and daycare centers in Quebec since 2016, with an audience of three to eight-year-olds. She is also at the helm of the ICI TOU.TV. series Barbada, which is geared towards children.

Barbada has been holding drag story hour events since 2016. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

In Sainte-Catherine, about twenty families registered for the reading.

"Free expression is an important value," said Hudon.

"We are very proud to have held this activity which promoted tolerance, diversity and an inclusive society free from discrimination."

The storytelling activity has already been deprogrammed by several municipalities because of protesters.

'I have lots of gay friends'

The protesters met by Radio-Canada in the streets of Sainte-Catherine claimed they were "not homophobic," but say "drag queens have no legitimacy in educating children."

"People think we are homophobic, I want to point out that I have lots of gay friends," said a protester.

"I have nothing against drag queens, I have already been to a cabaret to see their show, but their place is in cabarets."

In his eyes, children "have to live their childhood," and it is up to parents to discuss sexuality with them.

Sébastien Potvin, the man behind Barbada, is also an elementary school music teacher.

François Amalega — who became known for his activism against health measures at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec — spoke to the crowd through a microphone.

"All human societies are based on family and love, and children must be protected," he said. A man followed him with a loudspeaker blasting pop music, wearing a sweater with gospel quotes printed on it.

Counter-protesters defend drag story hour

Though the protest brought in those who oppose the drag story hour, a group of people also showed up to support the activity.

A row of police stayed between the two groups. In all, about 180 people showed up and three people were arrested for disturbing the peace, police said.

"We don't want to end up like in the United States," said a protester who goes by the initials A.G.

"Queer people in Quebec and Canada need to be protected, listened to. We are experiencing societal changes with the rise of fascism and xenophobia, we need to show them that it will not pass."

Trans advocate Celeste Trianon was among the counter-protesters and pointed out that there are currently 427 bills that challenge certain rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States.

"It scares me, it makes me fear for my own safety," said Trianon.