Family of Granby girl killed in 2019 to sue Quebec's youth protection system

The family of a seven-year old girl from Granby, Que. who died in her father's care is filing a lawsuit against the province's youth protection system and the local school authority.

A lawyer representing the girl's mother and grandmother is expected to file the suit at the Granby courthouse, about 80 kilometres east of Montreal, Monday.

The suit reportedly will demand $3 million from Quebec's youth protection system, also known as Directeur de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ), and the Val-des-Cerfs school service centre.

The girl's death in the spring of 2019 sent shockwaves through the province, sparking public outcry and prompting an inquiry into Quebec's youth protection system.

The child's troubled family situation had been flagged to authorities, and the girl had been followed by youth protection since birth.

The girl's step-mother was found guilty of forcible confinement and second-degree murder in the case, while her father pleaded guilty to forcible confinement.

Following an investigation, Quebec's human rights commission — also known as the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) — found there were "shortcomings at all stages of the clinical and legal process aimed at protecting" the child.