This First Person article is the experience of Richard Shearmur, an urban planning professor in Montreal. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

Like many office workers, I have spent the past year working from home. But, like many of us, I now find myself thinking about life beyond the pandemic, toward long-term working arrangements.

With the tentative return of students to McGill's campus this spring, I have recently resumed working in downtown Montreal twice a week.

When I'm not teaching or running the urban planning program, this work involves doing research on where people perform their work-related activities .

Despite finding many reasons why workers are likely to return to their downtown offices for significant portions of the week, my first days back came as an unpleasant surprise — they were disorienting, inefficient and uncomfortable.

There are, as many of us have discovered, advantages to working from home.

There is no morning rush — I can roll out of bed later, have a leisurely coffee, catch up with the news and still be at work by 9 a.m.

No one pops their head around the door to interrupt and I feel a lot more productive — after all, I am in front of my screen all day, with no chit-chat, no breaks to nip out for coffee and few distractions.

So yes, my return to the office has been hard.

The first day back, I was in a daze. My office computer was hopelessly out of date, I couldn't recall how the coffee machine worked and I suffered from efficiency anxiety — every moment away from a screen felt like an indulgence. Students popped into my office, I chatted with co-workers, I felt obligated to listen. I wandered out in search of lunch.

All this fed my anxiety.

When Richard has resumed working at his office part-time, he realized that activities we view as inefficient are, in fact, critical to performance. (Submited by Richard Shearmur)

At home, the morning rush returned, compounded by forgotten habits: Where are my keys? Bag? Wallet? Bike lock? How long does it take to cycle to the office?

I could no longer gauge what clothes to wear for my bike commute. Oh, the wasted time.

But, after a month of hybrid work, I am calming down.

The results of my research — difficult to swallow as I painfully emerged from my two-dimensional comfy cocoon — are reasserting themselves.

One research result concerns the difficulty, for many, of working from home. Homes are not offices. Not in their design, ergonomics, electronics or square footage.

I have two teenage daughters. When they were following classes from home, the scrabble over bandwidth was not edifying. Now they are back at school, their noisy mid-afternoon return signals the end of my peaceful work day.

I can't ask them to be quiet: why should my work invade their living and relaxation space? Should they use earplugs to avoid hearing confidential conversations?

Another result of my research is about feeling productive. We feel productive at home because we are always in front of a screen.

However, facing a screen does not signify being productive.

Zoom meetings merge into one another — without spatial references, I can't remember who said what and much of the time saved from my commute is frittered away trying to focus on disembodied talking heads.

A final point my research raises is exercise. Like many others, I have gained weight. A total lack of exertion has taken its toll.

This is in contrast to the many bonuses of being at the office. Activities we view as inefficient are, in fact, critical to performance.

More than a year into the pandemic, downtown Montreal remains quiet during workdays. (Submited by Richard Shearmur)

When students drop in for informal chats, I can quickly work out what they need and I enjoy doing so.

I have also been meeting colleagues at the (now working) coffee machine. Discussions are quick, unexpected topics pop up, understanding is fast and the whole process stimulating.

For all their qualities, online meetings are formal affairs. By their very nature they cut out the most productive interactions — coffee breaks and chats between meetings, during which strategies are hatched, laughs are had and connections made.

Getting out of the house every day also promotes light exercise.

Indeed, commuting, combined with strolls to coffee shops and meetings, form the basis of my fitness regime — without these, fitness becomes a very optional chore.

And physical movement is not only important for my health. These active downtimes are a buffer between home and work, and provide time to relax, think and regroup.

Once the pandemic is over, there will be a painful period of re-adjustment as people return to the office — the path of least resistance is to remain cocooned at home in sweatpants.

Yet those who remain at home will, in the medium to longer term, lose touch with colleagues, with emerging ideas, with office politics and with the workplaces' social dimensions.

Eventually, most of us, and most employers, will move back to in-person work, not because we are forced to do so but because it is inherently more effective from organisational and social perspectives.

Yes, some people will continue to work from home part of the time, but downtown offices are here to stay.

CBC Quebec welcomes your pitches for First Person essays. Please email povquebec@cbc.ca for details.