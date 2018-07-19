Skip to Main Content
Downtown Montreal power outage leaves 9,000 in the dark
A power outage in downtown Montreal early Thursday afternoon left 9,000 Hydro-Québec customers without electricity.

Only 300 customers are now without power, according to Hydro-Québec

The public utility said on Twitter that a problem at its Dorchester location caused the outage.

"Our teams are being deployed to reestablish service as fast as possible," the utility said.

Among the buildings affected were the Maison de Radio-Canada, the Complexe Desjardins and The Bay department store.

Power was quickly restored to most clients. By 2:45 p.m. only 300 customers remained without power.

