Downtown Montreal power outage leaves 9,000 in the dark

A power outage in downtown Montreal early Thursday afternoon left 9,000 Hydro-Québec customers without electricity.

The public utility said on Twitter that a problem at its Dorchester location caused the outage.

"Our teams are being deployed to reestablish service as fast as possible," the utility said.

Le service revient graduellement au <a href="https://twitter.com/CentrevilleMTL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CentrevilleMTL</a>. Sur les environ 9000 touchés, il ne reste maintenant qu'environ 300 clients en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/panne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#panne</a>. <a href="https://t.co/Kn5yJJFM5J">https://t.co/Kn5yJJFM5J</a> —@client_hydro

Among the buildings affected were the Maison de Radio-Canada, the Complexe Desjardins and The Bay department store.

Power was quickly restored to most clients. By 2:45 p.m. only 300 customers remained without power.