Downtown Montreal merchants worry ahead of new construction

Downtown Montreal will once again become a construction zone this summer as a second phase of work is set to begin on Sainte-Catherine Street West. But the city says it has a plan to keep businesses afloat.

The work will take place on the stretch between Mansfield and Peel Streets and should wrap up by 2025.

The first phase of construction got underway in 2018 between Mansfield and de Bleury Streets.

Luc Rabouin, the city's committee member responsible for economic and business development, says the plan is to build wider sidewalks, add more greenery and change the water pipes underground.

"They are more than 129 years old, so we absolutely have to do it," he said.

The city will be offering a $5,000 lump sum for affected business owners on top of its aid program that offers up to $40,000 to companies that can prove they lost money.

But some businesses are concerned people won't come into their stores, with added pressure for employees who rely on commission, says Steve Madden manager Sylvana Harvey.

"It's a little stressful to be honest," she said, adding that people who work at the store will likely see their work hours reduced.

Harvey says even the money offered by the city will not be enough to cover losses for many of the businesses in her area, as many can make $40,000 in a week.

"But we will manage," she said.

Cameron Lee, the assistant manager of Lids on Sainte-Catherine Street, says he's familiar with Montreal construction. He says it will make it harder to get to work and might dissuade tourists from shopping downtown. And most of Lids' clientele are tourists, he said.

"They'll probably go to the Plateau. There will be a dip in sales," he said.

"You know, big corporations like this, they'll be fine. It might be hard for little stores like souvenir shops."

However, Lee says the construction project will be worth the trouble if city's infrastructure is improved.