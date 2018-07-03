Downtown long-term care facility finally receiving air conditioning today

As the heat wave continues to scorch Quebec, patients of a long-term care facility in downtown Montreal are still without the air conditioning they paid for.

Crews are at the Paul-Émile-Léger facility today installing portable air conditioning units in windows, more than a month later than planned.

Gérard Seguin has a quadriplegic family member in the Paul-Émile-Léger facility on René-Lévesque Boulevard East and he said the room reached 32 C on Sunday.

"I really don't understand why the air conditioning was not installed before," he said. "Are we waiting for a catastrophe or what?"

Justin Meloche, a CIUSSS South-Central Montreal spokesperson, said portable air conditioners are being installed today in the rooms of patients who paid extra for the service.

Common rooms, he said, already had air conditioning. Paul-Émile-Léger was the last of the 17 accommodation centres of CIUSSS to receive its air conditioners.

When asked this morning why there was a delay, he said he does not have that information yet.

Now a patients' advocacy group has renewed demands for air conditioning in long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) across the province, but not at an extra cost to the patients.

"We are going to lose people in long-term facilities," said Paul Brunet, head of the Conseil pour la protection des malades.

"People are going to die."

A plan was established by provincial health authorities in 2003, offering guidelines on how to mitigate health risks during heat waves, but "nothing was done," said Brunet.

Brunet called it "shameful" that administrative offices of long-term care facilities have had air conditioning for decades but, what's worse, is patients are forced to pay for portable air conditioners to be installed.

"A lot of people do not have the means to pay," he said. "We are talking about $250 a month."

Air conditioning should be included in the fee that residents are CHSLDs are paying, Brunet argued, because it "is as important in the summer as heating is in the winter."