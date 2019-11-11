Douglas Institute patient uses chair to knock out psychiatrist

A psychiatrist working at the Douglas Mental Health University Institute was knocked unconscious by a patient last week, the second serious incident at the hospital in six months.

The psychiatrist was in his office last Tuesday afternoon when the patient, a 25-year-old man, attacked him with a chair, according to Montreal police.

The doctor, who is known for his research on schizophrenia and attention deficit disorders, regained consciousness and was able to speak to police when they arrived and told them what happened.

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the regional health and social services board that oversees the institution, said it cannot comment about the situation due to the ongoing investigation.

In June, a 63-year-old orderly at the Douglas was critically injured after he was attacked by a patient in the intensive care unit. He still hasn't returned to work.

That same patient had attacked a nurse earlier in the spring.

Following the June incident, a task force was put together to improve safety measures at the hospital, including purchasing and installing more metal detectors.

Elizabeth Rich, the workplace health and safety representative for Quebec's largest nurses union, also asked that patients susceptible to aggression be coded and sent to the much larger Pinel Institute.

A spokesperson for the provincial workplace health and safety board said they were satisfied with those measures. The spokesperson was not aware of last week's incident.