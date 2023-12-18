Ensemble Montréal's Doug Hurley wins Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève byelection

Doug Hurley of Ensemble Montréal was voted the new mayor of the Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève borough.

According to preliminary results, Hurley won by a large margin over his opponent Ghassan Baroudi, of Valérie Plante's Projet Montréal team, with 78 per cent of votes.

"I'm flattered and I'm surprised," Hurley said about his landslide victory.

Hurley has been a resident of Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève for 37 years. He is president of the Île-Bizard Optimist Club and runs the Christmas food drive. A former police officer, he is also an instructor in the police technology program at John Abbott College. Hurley says his new job as mayor won't prevent him from keeping up with his other commitments.

"I'm well-known in the community," he said.

He told Daybreak his priorities include the completion of the Jacques-Bizard Bridge, public security and the protection of green space.

The previous mayor, Stéphane Côté of Ensemble Montréal, resigned last summer for health reasons.

Just under 30 per cent of the 13,956 registered voters cast their ballots.

Hurley will be sworn in on December 22. His mandate will last until the next municipal elections, scheduled for November 2025.