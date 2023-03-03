Teenager charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Montreal West shooting

Months after a shooting left two teenagers dead in Montreal West, another teenager has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Last July, Montreal police found the two victims inside a vehicle near the corner of Ronald and Avon streets. One of victims, who was 17, died at the scene. The 18-year-old died later in hospital.

According to a news release from Montreal police, the suspect was arrested on Thursday in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say he was a minor at the time of the shootings. He appeared in Quebec youth court by video conference.

The deaths marked the 14th and 15th homicides on Montreal police territory in 2022.