Teenager charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Montreal West shooting
Police say a teenager charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with last summer's shooting in Montreal West has been arrested in the Greater Toronto Area.
Victims were 17 and 18 years old, suspect was minor at time
Months after a shooting left two teenagers dead in Montreal West, another teenager has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Last July, Montreal police found the two victims inside a vehicle near the corner of Ronald and Avon streets. One of victims, who was 17, died at the scene. The 18-year-old died later in hospital.
According to a news release from Montreal police, the suspect was arrested on Thursday in the Greater Toronto Area.
Police say he was a minor at the time of the shootings. He appeared in Quebec youth court by video conference.
The deaths marked the 14th and 15th homicides on Montreal police territory in 2022.