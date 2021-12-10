Police investigating double homicide in Quebec City

Quebec City police say the deaths of two men inside a Quebec City residence earlier this week are now being investigated as a double homicide.

The victims were found around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, after a fire that broke out at the home on East 45th Street, in Quebec City's Charlesbourg borough, was quickly put out firefighters.

Two men were brought to hospital where they were later pronounced dead. In a statement released today, the Service de Police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) confirmed the deaths and identified the two victims as 51-year-old Stéphane Deschênes and 51-year-old Mario Anctil.

According to Radio-Canada, an Uber driver who was dropping people off at the same address, saw smoke coming from the house and called 911.

The SPVQ says it believes the fire was caused by arson, but would not tell Radio-Canada whether police had identified any suspects or whether they believe the same person, or people, who started the fire could also be responsible for killing the men.

"We can't tell you anything about the motive because it's a very active investigation," said SPVQ spokesperson David Poitras.

The deaths are the second and third homicides in Quebec City since the beginning of the year.