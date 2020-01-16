Shots fired into 2 businesses overnight in Little Italy, Ahuntsic

Montreal police are investigating after bullets were fired at two businesses in Little Italy and Ahuntsic overnight.

Police were called to the first scene in Little Italy at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night after a gunshot was fired into the window of a restaurant on St. Laurent Boulevard near Mozart Avenue.

Several customers were in the restaurant at the time, but no one was injured.

Police say that canine units were on the scene and security camera footage will be reviewed.

Less than an hour later, around 12:30 a.m., more gunfire was heard in the Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

Several shots were fired into the glass part of a door to a music studio located on Port Royal West Street near Clark Street.

Several people were inside at the time but no one was injured.

Police say they were called 45 minutes after the incident took place. The investigation is ongoing.