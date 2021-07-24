Dorval bear memorialized in 200-year-old tree trunk by local wood carver

A 200-year-old decaying tree in Dorval has a new lease on life, now serving as a memorial to a young black bear that was caught roaming around backyards in the West Island neighbourhood in May.

Local homeowner Joanne Ewasew commissioned an artist to carve a sculpture out of the dying tree on her lawn to pay homage to the furry interloper that was euthanized.

"Everybody was sad about it," Ewasew said. "It should have been a happier ending."

The bear was safely caught by police and animal control on May 23 after a six-hour-long operation. Residents were told the animal would be relocated, but the Quebec government euthanized it days later.

Amid the shock and dismay from residents, Ewasew said she reached out to chainsaw artist Dale Ruff, who lives in Rigaud and is locally known for his intricate animal sculptures.

As a Dorval native himself, Ruff says he was honoured to be able to put a positive spin on something bad that happened in his hometown.

"To be invited back for something like this is super cool," he said.

Ruff spent two days chiseling away at the wood for the initial design, and he plans to come back to coat it with varnish to ensure it stands the test of time.

Ruff has been carving trees as a hobby for the past four years, but recently, he said his work has been garnering a lot more attention.

"I might have to change my profession" if more people start reaching out, he joked.

Neighbourhood resident Bruno D'Amico said the sculpture is a welcome sight, as it matches well with the area that teems with flora and fauna.

"The area is known as 'the bird streets' because all the streets here are named after birds," D'Amico said. "But now, I guess this is going to commemorate it as the bear streets," he said.

For Ewasew, the sculpture is exactly how she envisioned it.

"The tree will live forever and the bear, too," she said.