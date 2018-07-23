Dorval veterans' marina remains closed as mayor makes bid to acquire land

The Picard Sailing Club in Dorval operated for 63 years as a place where military veterans could get together and form a community around sailing.

Ever since it closed its doors in October 2017, the city has been trying to reopen the club.

The club was closed by the Department of National Defence (DND) because they felt it was being underused.

But veterans who used the marina said it served an important social purpose.

"It brought a lot of ex-soldiers together, and it was very motivational for a lot of guys with occupational stress injuries," said Rick Cartmel, a veteran and member of the club since 1976.

He told CBC's Daybreak that along with veterans, the club's facilities were used by 26 different groups and local people.

"We're very open to everybody," Cartmel said.

Dollar rent

Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau said he has offered to rent the property from the DND for a dollar.

He said if Dorval takes responsibility for the property, the federal government would no longer be on the hook for a $110,000 property tax bill while the land sits dormant.

"It's a bit funny that it's the mayor and the council of Dorval that want to take care of veterans," Rouleau said.

Decision coming

The DND told CBC in a statement that it expects a final decision about the property by the end of March 2019.

As to why the decision is taking so long, DND said they need to, "consult with many potentially interested groups — including Indigenous groups, other federal departments, and municipal and provincial governments."

Rouleau said he's confident that Dorval will take over the land, eventually.

"I think it's just a question of when," he said.