Dorval tenants on edge after 2 fires in less than a month

Chris Binks woke up early Sunday morning when a neighbour knocked on his door, yelling fire. He opened the curtains and feared for his life when the dumpster in front of his bedroom window erupted into flames.

Binks described the blaze as a "wall of fire."

He and other tenants in the apartment building in Dorval, Que., are calling on the real estate company, Gestion Capital Montréal, to end its renovation projects after two separate fires in the neighbourhood in the span of a few weeks.

The cause of the fire at 470 Bourke Ave., remains unknown, according to the city of Dorval, but the municipality did ask the owners to move the dumpster farther away from the building

But Binks blames the blaze on the real estate company's renovation projects. The dumpster, he told CBC, was a fire hazard because of how close it was to his home.

On March 31, at a building owned by the same owners a block away at 440 Galland Boul., another fire erupted. Montreal police said it was an accident from welding work.

That building sits empty. On May 1, the tenants of 23 units will be able to return to their homes.

Binks said Gestion Capital Montréal — which according to its website, co-owns several hundred units in greater Montreal — conducts its renovations in a manner that puts residents at risk.

"They're very negligent in the way they go ahead and prep for any kind of renovation," he said, accusing the company of being lax when it comes to safety protocols.

His building is under constant construction, said Binks, and despite noise and dust complaints he has made to the owners, the work goes on from morning until night.

Binks has taken the company to the province's housing tribunal for what he calls forced and unnecessary renovations to his apartment, he said.

"What I would like to see happen, ideally, is for the city to halt all building and work permits for this company and hopefully force their hand into a sale and somebody else can buy the buildings that wants to put the tenants' welfare and safety first instead of profits first."

In response to the tenants' concerns, Gestion Capital Montréal vice-president Nicolas Sima said in a statement the company has taken measures to make the buildings safer and has conducted additional inspections.

Sima said the company hires qualified contractors and expects the renovations at the two buildings will be completed by September. He said the company has taken steps to minimize the impact of disruptions on residents.

However, according to the city of Dorval, the company received a citation for work site cleanliness at the Galland Boulevard apartment complex in September 2022 and another at 470 Bourke Ave. in November 2022 for failing to seal walls between units.

A blaze erupted just outside an apartment building owned by Gestion Capital Montréal, the second in a span of a few weeks. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Tenants on fire watch

After the fires, some tenants — dissatisfied with the response of the owners and city officials — decided to band together and take their security into their own hands.

Linda Fash is one of those residents.

"If we know somebody's not going to be home, we'll keep an eye out on apartments. If we see something going on, we'll take pictures or we'll communicate amongst ourselves. We started our own fire watch within the building [...]."

"We want to make sure that we're safe. We have put in a lot of work to try to make sure it is safe for us to live in, but so far, nothing has been done by the city. Nothing has been done by the building inspectors' office," she said.

Ashlyn Morrison-McLellan decided to move out of her apartment after months of living with her belongings in boxes because of renovations. (Rowan Kennedy/CBC)

Moving day comes early

But for other tenants, moving day can't come fast enough.

Ashlyn Morrison-McLellan is moving out. She lasted just over six months. She said she wasn't warned that the building was undergoing renovations until about a month after moving in.

"We've just been fed up. As soon as we got here, it instantly felt like it wasn't our home," said Morrison-McLellan.

"[The landlords] told us they're going to come renovate, and instantly, we moved everything in and we had to keep it in boxes and push it aside for them to come work in our apartment. So, we didn't have a space to live."