Montreal police investigating after man found shot dead in Dorval

Montreal police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a residential neighbourhood in Dorval late Tuesday night.

According to police, someone called 911 just before 11 p.m., reporting a man lying on the ground near the corner of Mimosa Ave. and Carson Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, estimated to be in his 20s. Police say he had gunshot wounds to the upper body and his death was declared at the scene.

According to police, there are no suspects or arrests in this case as of yet. A crime scene has been established and the major crimes unit of the Montreal police is investigating.