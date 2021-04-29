Dorval backtracks on plan to charge for picnic table reservations
Critics said original plan would have created barriers for low-income people
A Montreal suburb is backtracking on a plan to charge members of the public to reserve picnic tables in two of its most popular parks.
The city of Dorval issued a notice Tuesday saying it will still move forward with a reservation system on weekends, but that it will be free and limited to residents.
Dorval's city council caused a stir last month after it proposed charging $10 for residents and $25 for non-residents to reserve a picnic table for four hours.
A spokesperson for the city said at the time authorities were looking for a way to manage a surge in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that saw some groups hogging the tables all day long.
The proposal drew criticism from citizens and from a park advocacy group that worried the fee system would create a barrier for low-income people.
Dorval says the reservation system will only apply in two of the busiest parks and only on weekends, and that anyone can use a table that hasn't been reserved.
WATCH | Why is outdoor transmission of COVID-19 suddenly a concern?
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?