2 suspects in Dorval mosque theft caught on surveillance video
The men were also seen aboard a grey sports utility vehicle, police say
Montreal police are asking for help in searching for two men who they believe took money from a mosque in Dorval.
The suspects were captured on surveillance video at the Mosquée de la cité in Dorval on Aug. 21 just after 2 p.m. They could not say how much money was taken.
In the video police uploaded to Youtube, a man wearing an 'ECKO' t-shirt is seen walking into the mosque and climbing up a small flight of stairs.
He is followed by another man wearing a black 'Bonfire Outerwear' t-shirt, an orange Denver Broncos cap and a bracelet on his right wrist.
Both men are white. The first had dark hair and a tattoo on his right forearm. The second had a brown beard.
The theft itself was not caught on video, according to police.
They are asking anyone with information to call 911, communicate with a local police station or to call Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.