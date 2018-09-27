Skip to Main Content
2 suspects in Dorval mosque theft caught on surveillance video

The men can be seen walking into the mosque in surveillance video captured the day of the theft last month.

The men were also seen aboard a grey sports utility vehicle, police say

One of the two suspects caught on video entering the Dorval mosque was wearing an 'ECKO' t-shirt and had a tattoo on his right arm. (Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for help in searching for two men who they believe took money from a mosque in Dorval.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video at the Mosquée de la cité in Dorval ​on Aug. 21 just after 2 p.m. They could not say how much money was taken. 

In the video police uploaded to Youtube, a man wearing an 'ECKO' t-shirt is seen walking into the mosque and climbing up a small flight of stairs.

He is followed by another man wearing a black 'Bonfire Outerwear' t-shirt, an orange Denver Broncos cap and a bracelet on his right wrist. 

The second suspect entered the mosque soon after the first, wearing an orange Broncos hat and a black t-shirt. (Montreal police)

Both men are white. The first had dark hair and a tattoo on his right forearm. The second had a brown beard. 

The theft itself was not caught on video, according to police.

The men were also seen aboard a grey sports utility vehicle, police say. 

They are asking anyone with information to call 911, communicate with a local police station or to call Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.

