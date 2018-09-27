2 suspects in Dorval mosque theft caught on surveillance video

Montreal police are asking for help in searching for two men who they believe took money from a mosque in Dorval.

The suspects were captured on surveillance video at the Mosquée de la cité in Dorval ​on Aug. 21 just after 2 p.m. They could not say how much money was taken.

In the video police uploaded to Youtube, a man wearing an 'ECKO' t-shirt is seen walking into the mosque and climbing up a small flight of stairs.

He is followed by another man wearing a black 'Bonfire Outerwear' t-shirt, an orange Denver Broncos cap and a bracelet on his right wrist.

The second suspect entered the mosque soon after the first, wearing an orange Broncos hat and a black t-shirt. (Montreal police)

Both men are white. The first had dark hair and a tattoo on his right forearm. The second had a brown beard.

The theft itself was not caught on video, according to police.

The men were also seen aboard a grey sports utility vehicle, police say.

They are asking anyone with information to call 911, communicate with a local police station or to call Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.