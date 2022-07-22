1 man dead, 3 injured in explosion at Dorval industrial laboratory

A man in his 40s has died after an explosion at an industrial lab in Dorval, Que., late Friday morning.

At least three other people were also injured, the ambulance service covering Montreal and Laval said.

Emergency services responded to a call at around 11:30 a.m and rushed to the Polymer Source research centre on Avro Street in Dorval's industrial park.

Paramedics rushed two people to hospital, one with an injury to the upper body and another with a "medical" injury. One woman suffered less serious injuries, Urgences-santé said.

The lab is home to a large chemical laboratory supplying research grade polymers to scientists, according to its website.

Firefighters were seen on site soon after the explosion. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada )

More to come.