1 man dead, 3 injured in explosion at Dorval industrial laboratory

Emergency services responded to a call about the explosion at 125 Avro Street at around 11:30.

Paramedics responded to call about explosion at around 11:30 a.m.

The call about the explosion to emergency services came in at around 11:30 a.m. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A man in his 40s has died after an explosion at an industrial lab in Dorval, Que., late Friday morning.

At least three other people were also injured, the ambulance service covering Montreal and Laval said. 

Emergency services responded to a call at around 11:30 a.m and rushed to the Polymer Source research centre on Avro Street in Dorval's industrial park. 

Paramedics rushed two people to hospital, one with an injury to the upper body and another with a "medical" injury. One woman suffered less serious injuries, Urgences-santé said. 

The lab is home to a large chemical laboratory supplying research grade polymers to scientists, according to its website. 

Over a dozen firefighters stand on grass, a fire truck behind them.
Firefighters were seen on site soon after the explosion. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada )

