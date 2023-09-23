Dorval, Que., fire forces evacuations from 26 apartment units

A four-alarm fire is raging in Dorval, Que., forcing the evacuation of residents from 26 apartment units at the intersection of Dawson Avenue and Garden Crescent.

About 100 firefighters have arrived on scene to put out the flames in two buildings on Garden crescent, according to Marie-Ève ​​Beausoleil, section chief for the Montreal fire department.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started on the balcony of an apartment located on the third floor before spreading to the roof and the adjacent apartment building.

Seven people ended up inhaling smoke, Beausoleil said, but only one had to be taken to hospital.

The Red Cross is on scene, and eighteen people will require their support, Beausoleil said.