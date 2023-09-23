Content
Dorval, Que., fire forces evacuations from 26 apartment units

Around 100 firefighters were called to battle the flames raging in two buildings.

7 people inhaled smoke, 1 transported to hospital

The four-alarm fire forced residents to flee from 26 apartments. (Radio-Canada)

A four-alarm fire is raging in Dorval, Que., forcing the evacuation of residents from 26 apartment units at the intersection of Dawson Avenue and Garden Crescent.

About 100 firefighters have arrived on scene to put out the flames in two buildings on Garden crescent, according to Marie-Ève ​​Beausoleil, section chief for the Montreal fire department.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started on the balcony of an apartment located on the third floor before spreading to the roof and the adjacent apartment building.

Seven people ended up inhaling smoke, Beausoleil said, but only one had to be taken to hospital.

The Red Cross is on scene, and eighteen people will require their support, Beausoleil said.

About 100 firefighters arrived on scene to put out the flames. (Radio-Canada)

With files from Radio-Canada

