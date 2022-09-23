As Dorval boil water advisory continues, city promises update tonight

Dorval remains under a boil water advisory Friday, though officials are promising there will soon be an update to the situation.

The city of Dorval has been under a preventive boil-water advisory since Thursday afternoon. Residents should bring tap water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it.

Tap water can still be used for washing hands (as long as soap is used), washing clothes and showering (as long as none is swallowed).

The city said tests are being carried out to see if the tap water is safe to drink. Those results are expected to be released late this evening, sometime between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

Depending on the result, the advisory may be lifted immediately or extended.