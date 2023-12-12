Youth found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Montreal teen Jannai Dopwell-Bailey

A jury has found a teenager guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a high school in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges district two years ago.

Dopwell-Bailey was a student at Mile End high school, an alternative school in Montreal's west end, where he was stabbed to death after finishing his school day on Oct. 18, 2021.

The identity of the accused is protected by a publication ban because he was a minor when the victim was killed.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Simon Robin told the jury the accused had recently been suspended from that school but returned there the day of the fatal stabbing.

The jury saw a video of an altercation leading to Dopwell-Bailey's death, but that footage did not show the actual stabbing.The Crown also presented an Instagram video, posted just an hour after the stabbing, showing what it said was the accused celebrating with a knife in his hand while mocking Dopwell-Bailey.

A second man, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, has also been charged in the case, but his trial is still pending. There is a publication ban on his name and his participation in the incident as well.