Élections Québec probing after couple says they were told to donate to meet minister

Quebec's elections agency is investigating donations totalling $200 made to the governing Coalition Avenir Québec by a couple who say they were told they could meet the transport minister if they donated.

Élections Québec spokesperson Julie St-Arnaud-Drolet says information made public suggests the two donations of $100 each were made in exchange for something, which is against the law.

Antoine Bittar and Elizabeth Rivera told a legislature committee two weeks ago that a staff member of the CAQ said they should attend a fundraising cocktail if they wanted to meet Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault.

The couple, whose daughter died in a car crash involving a drunk driver, were trying to convince the minister to lower the province's legal blood-alcohol content level to .05 per cent from .08 per cent.

Opposition ethics critic Vincent Marissal said he's glad to hear that the system of checks and balances works and that Élections Québec is investigating.

"That being said, the question is, did the CAQ have an organized system of fundraising $100-cocktails that saw meetings with ministers granted in exchange for a donation?" Marissal said.

Quebec's election law limits annual contributions to $100 per person, except in years when elections are held and an additional $100 is permitted.