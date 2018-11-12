Donation bucket for war veterans stolen from Montreal West florist

A Montreal West flower shopkeeper is asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves caught on his store's security video stealing a donation bucket intended for war veterans.

Alex Yoo, who owns Marché de Fleurs Westminster on Westminster Avenue North, put out his leftover pumpkins from Halloween, offering them up for free in exchange for donations for the Royal Canadian Legion's poppy fund.

"[I thought] it's veterans' week, it's Remembrance Day coming up, let me just put it out there for free and give the donations to veterans," Yoo said. "I wanted to do something decent for the veterans."

When he went to check on the bucket after closing up shop on the weekend, Yoo was shocked to discover it had disappeared.

He checked the store's video camera.

It shows two thin people, their faces obscured by their winter gear, standing on the sidewalk and looking around outside the shop. One of them then walks into the enclosed area where the pumpkins are on display and takes the donation bucket. The pair then walks away.

Security footage from Montreal West flower shop captures two people taking bucket of donations for veterans on Remembrance Day.

"I was really saddened," Yoo said, estimating that between $40 and $50 was stolen.

"Montreal West, where our flower shop is, is a small community. Everybody knows each other," he said. "It's a very trustworthy town."

Yoo has filed an official complaint with the Montreal police.

While he waits for the culprits to be found, Yoo is asking others in the community to donate to the poppy fund.

Already, his call has been met with an outpouring of community support.

"Today our friends in town came by to drop off donations in envelopes." Yoo said. "It's wonderful, all the support and love we're getting through this unfortunate event."