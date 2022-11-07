Dominique Anglade quits as leader of Quebec Liberal Party

Dominique Anglade is stepping down as the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party.

Anglade announced her decision at a news conference in Montreal this morning. Her departure comes a little more than a month after the Quebec provincial election.

The Quebec Liberal Party hung on to its Official Opposition status at the National Assembly despite a shaky campaign at the end of which the party secured a little under 15 per cent of the popular vote — the lowest vote share in its history.

The Liberals hung on to most of their Liberal strongholds on the island of Montreal but were shunned by a large majority of francophone voters.

The party won 21 seats but is down to 20 MNAs after Marie-Claude Nichols, who represents the Montreal-area riding of Vaudreuil, was kicked out of caucus, which further contributed to speculation about Anglade's future as Liberal leader.

On Monday, Anglade acknowledged her party was in turmoil and said she is quitting "in the interests of Quebec and for the good of the party."

"Our party is confronted by numerous challenges. It has to continue its work because we have the large task of reconnecting with francophones and every region in Quebec all while staying true to our values," Anglade said.

"The demographic, cultural, socio-economic and ecological issues are too important to have an Official Opposition that's torn."

Anglade took on the role in May 2020, becoming the first Black woman to ever lead a Quebec political party.

She arrived a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, after her only rival in the leadership race withdrew his candidacy.

Anglade took over from Philippe Couillard, who was Quebec's premier from 2014 to 2018, before suffering a devastating defeat at the hands of François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec party.

The 2018 election is widely viewed as a turning point in Quebec politics, one that signalled the end of the traditional debate about federalism and sovereignty in the province. Many experts have said that the Liberals, under Anglade, have failed to reposition themselves in this new political landscape.

In a tweet, Quebec Premier François Legault congratulated Anglade and thanked her for her contributions to the province. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Anglade is also stepping down as the MNA for the Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne riding in Montreal's southwest, where she was first elected in 2015. She will keep that role until Dec. 1.

"I want to highlight Dominique Anglade's commitment and dedication to Quebec," Premier François Legault tweeted. "It takes courage to go into politics. It takes determination to be in politics. It takes humility to quit politics. Thank you Dominique!"

In a statement, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire, said Anglade brought sincerity and dignity to political debates.

"I will remember her commitment to feminism and her sincere concerns about mental health," Nadeau-Dubois said.

The Liberals are now in need of an interim leader with about three weeks remaining before the National Assembly resumes activities on Nov. 29.