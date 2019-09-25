Montreal marathon race director resigns following death of 24-year-old runner

The race director and producer of both the Oasis International Montreal Marathon and Ironman Mont-Tremblant has announced his resignation, three days after a 24-year-old half-marathon participant collapsed and later died.

In his letter of resignation, Dominique Piché wrote that he is leaving the position because of the "unfortunate events" during Sunday's marathon.

The Quebec coroner's office has launched an investigation into the death of Patrick Neely, 24, who collapsed about two kilometres from the finish line of the 21.1-kilometre race Sunday.

According to Radio-Canada sources, an ambulance was requested at least four times before first responders arrived, 25 minutes after Neely passed out.

Radio-Canada has ascertained that the runner collapsed at 9:38 a.m. Urgences-santé says it received the call at 9:55 a.m. First responders then arrived eight minutes later — by which time a full 25 minutes had passed.

Piché wrote that he accepts full responsibility for what happened, saying that his resignation stems from his "desire to be accountable."

The Ironman Group is also the organizer of the Montreal International Marathon. (GETTY IMAGES/AL BELLO)

The Florida-based Ironman Group, which also owns the Rock'n'Roll Marathon series to which the Montreal marathon belongs, issued a news release thanking Piché for his years of service.

Half-Ironman death also rocked triathlon world

Piché, a former Montreal police officer, has been producing sports events for more than 15 years and has been involved with the Canadian Ski Marathon, the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, the Ottawa Marathon and the Montreal Police Bike Tour.

He'd organized the triathlon in Mont-Tremblant, in Quebec's Laurentians, since 2004, and he played a central role in persuading the Ironman Group to expand into eastern Canada in 2012.

Last June, Florida triathlete Jill Levy Morris died during the Ironman Mont-Tremblant 70.3 event.

While race organizers initially posted a brief statement saying she had died "after suffering a medical event" during the race, CBC News reported that 46-year-old Levy Morris had, in fact, died of injuries suffered when she was crushed under the wheels of a support vehicle.