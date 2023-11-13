Top Montreal official resigns from Plante administration

Dominique Ollivier, the chair of Montreal's executive committee has resigned.

Ollivier announced Monday she is stepping down effective immediately. Her decision comes after Montreal's Official Opposition called for her resignation following a Journal de Montréal investigation into spending at the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) between 2014 and 2021— when Ollivier headed the organization.

The newspaper reported Ollivier spent tens of thousands of dollars on trips to cities like Paris, Lyon, London and Panama and enjoyed lavish meals, including a $350 oyster supper for an employee's birthday.

At the news conference, Ollivier said since the series of articles was published, she has received a series of violent, misogynistic and racist messages that prevented her from doing her work.



"They attacked my integrity, both moral and physical," she said. "I have way too much respect for the work of my colleagues ... for the people of Montreal in general to allow the recent controversy to undermine the public's confidence in all the work that's been done and is still being done to make the right choices."

She said she asked the city's finance commission to meet with her Friday so that she can provide them with an account of her management choices at the head of the OPCM.

Ollivier's move comes just two days before the city is set to release the municipal budget.

Last week, she told Radio-Canada's Le téléjournal avec Patrice Roy that the oyster expense "was not my best idea" but defended her spending.



More to come.