Dominique Ollivier suing Quebec media giant TVA for $1.7M

Dominique Ollivier, former chair of Montreal's executive committee, is suing the TVA group, owned by Québecor, and Média QMI inc. for $1.696 million in a defamation lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, first reported by La Presse, she accuses the Journal de Montréal of leading a "major smear campaign" that permanently compromised her political career.

Ollivier resigned in November from her role as chair of Montreal's executive committee after the Journal de Montréal published an investigation into spending at the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) when she headed the organization between 2014 and 2021.

The OCPM organizes public consultations in Montreal. Ollivier was not an elected official when she was the president of the agency.

When Ollivier resigned, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante reiterated her trust in the former chair but said that the climate was no longer favourable for her to exercise her functions.

Ollivier declined an interview request by CBC News. She said in a statement Saturday that despite co-operating with the journalists in their investigation, they "based their reports on distorted information" that was taken out of context and was "sometimes false."

The newspaper reported that during her tenure there, Ollivier spent tens of thousands of dollars on trips to cities like Paris, Lyon, London and Panama and enjoyed lavish meals, including a $350 oyster supper for an employee's birthday.

The information omitted would have invalidated some of the journalists' claims, Ollivier says.

"They committed a significant number of actions that violate the code of ethics of their line of work," the statement reads. "In a world where disinformation and manipulating public opinion are growing, we need to be able to count on rigorous media in which public opinion can trust."

Ollivier filed a complaint with the Quebec Press Council on Dec. 3.

She is seeking about $600,000 for lost pay, $500,000 in moral damages and $500,000 in exemplary damages.

Québecor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.