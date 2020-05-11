Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade becomes first black woman to lead a provincial political party in Quebec

Dominique Anglade became Monday the first black woman to lead a provincial political party in Quebec after her only opponent in the Liberal leadership race dropped out.

Anglade, a prominent cabinet minister in premier Philippe Couillard's one-term government, is also the first woman to lead the Quebec Liberals in the party's 151-year history.

Her lone rival to replace to Couillard, former Drummondville mayor Alexandre Cusson, withdrew his candidacy earlier on Monday, citing the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Considering the current evolution of the pandemic in Quebec, the impact it has on the lives of the population and on the possible resumption of the leadership race, it seems unrealistic and irresponsible to me to picture a resumption of this race in the coming weeks, or even before 2021," Cusson wrote on Facebook.

The PLQ executive committee adopted a resolution shortly afterward, declaring Anglade the party's new leader. Mont-Royal–Outremont MNA Pierre Arcand had been serving as interim leader.

Anglade said on Twitter that she supported Cusson's decision and that she admired his dedication to the party's supporters.

Je me suis entretenue avec @CussonAlexandre concernant son retrait de la course à la direction du @LiberalQuebec. Je tiens vraiment à saluer son implication et son engagement auprès de tous les militants de notre parti. Je commenterai plus tard aujourd'hui. #PolQc #Assnat #PLQ

Anglade, who represents the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne, was the favourite to win the leadership race.

She served as minister of economic development, innovation and trade between 2016 and 2018, and then was the Liberal critic for economic and immigration issues.

Anglade was a founding member of the Coalition Avenir Québec, and ran unsuccessfully for the party in the 2012 election, before eventually defecting to the Liberals.