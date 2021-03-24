Quebec's public security minister implores abused women to seek help regardless of curfew, other restrictions

As the province grapples with a jarring wave of domestic violence that has claimed the lives of several women in recent weeks, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault is trying to reassure women in abusive relationships, urging them to not let the curfew and other public health rules get in the way of seeking help.

There have been at least six femicides in Quebec since early February. Another woman, Rebekah Harry, 29, was attacked last Saturday and her 32-year-old boyfriend was arrested and charged with assault. Harry has since died.

Last Friday, the bodies of a 52-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were found in the front of a taxi cab, and police say the man killed his partner before taking his own life.

"The context of the pandemic, the measures, and the whole environment of current restrictions must never, never, never stop you from asking for help, to leave a home or a place that's dangerous for you or your children," Guilbault said during a news conference.

"There are no restrictions for a woman that needs to leave a violent home."

According to Guilbault, there has been a 12 per cent increase in the number of victims reaching out to police, and a 45 per cent jump in the number of charges laid in connection with domestic violence.

Though the minister did not elaborate on those statistics, she did say it shows that more people are reaching out for help, and more is being done about the issue of violence against women.

"It's a topic that's become unavoidable," she said. "It's a step in the right direction. It's important for people to understand that this type of violence does not go unpunished in Quebec."

Guilbault was accompanied by Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for the status of women. Last December, the pair unveiled a $180-million plan to fight violence against women.

On Wednesday, they both brought up the significance and potential for that plan to address the problem. They were also asked if more money is being earmarked in the province's next budget, slated to be table tomorrow, but Guilbault declined to answer, only saying the province is taking the issue seriously.

"If we need to put in more money, we will," Guilbault said.

f you're in immediate danger, call 911. If you need help, SOS violence conjugale is a provincial toll-free crisis line, available 24/7, TTY compatible

You can reach them at 1-800-363-9010 by phone, or via text at 438-601-1211 You can also look for information on their website SOS's new website.