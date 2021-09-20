8 people injured after driver loses control of car outside Montreal polling station

Eight people, including a five-year-old, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a woman lost control of her vehicle and collided with a crowd out front of a polling station in Montreal's West Island.

The list of injured also includes four men and three women, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils. She originally said seven people were injured in the accident, but later revised that number to eight people.

Chèvrefils said the 51-year-old driver was not injured in the accident, which took place at around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Sunshine Academy, an elementary school located on Sunshine Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The driver had entered the parking lot and was turning when she lost control of her car, she said, and the people were struck while waiting in front of the building's entrance.

Montreal police investigators were still on the scene of the parking lot at Sunshine Academy in Dollard-des-Ormeaux after dark. (Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada)

Chèvrefils described the collision as "accidental," but said the driver was still detained as of 7:30 p.m. for further questioning.

Collision investigators were called to the scene to review the evidence while witnesses were interviewed, she said.

A section of Sunshine Street was closed during the investigation, and the polling station reopened after a 30-minute closure.