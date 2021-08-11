Boil-water advisory issued for sections of Montreal's West Island

The City of Montreal has issued a boil-watery advisory in the West Island after tests found water in the Dollard-des-Ormeaux reservoir to be non-compliant.

City teams are currently on site to correct the situation, Montreal says in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Sectors of Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Pierrefonds-Roxboro are affected by the notice. A map of the affected area can be found here.

Residents of these affected areas should boil water for at least one minute before consuming or using it to brush their teeth, the city says.

Water can be used for hygiene care or other domestic purposes without boiling it first.

The city says it will post a notice as soon as the advisory is lifted.