Pets at PET Airport to make air travel less stressful

If you're feeling stressed the next time you pass through Trudeau International Airport, look for the wagging tail.

A squad of 30 dogs is now patrolling the airport's domestic and international zones.

No, they're not sniffing out contraband. The YUL Pet Squad has been on the scene since early October, offering a calming presence at the bustling airport.

Now at the Montreal airport: therapy dogs! <br><br>Lena the dog is part of the new YUL Snuggle Squad. <a href="https://t.co/mFpCc6Oe1F">pic.twitter.com/mFpCc6Oe1F</a> —@sarahleavittcbc

"This pilot project was very positive for everyone involved, and the reactions from both passengers and employees showed just how much the presence of a dog can change things," said Johanne Tassé, founder of Companion Animal Adoption Centres of Québec.

Tassé's organization selects the dogs, and if they meet the airport's security criteria, they're approved to join the pet squad.

The new YUL Pet Squad is made up of volunteer pets and their owners. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC Montreal)

Pet owners who would like to participate in the program with their cuddly companion can volunteer.

They have to complete a training course and make a visit the airport with their dog, to ensure their pet is comfortable in the noisy setting.

Don't hesitate to walk up and give the dog a head pat before you continue to your flight.

The dogs have been trained not to approach you, to ensure travellers with allergies or a fear of furry friends are not disturbed.

"In an unfamiliar environment like ours, their presence is truly comforting for passengers," said Aéroports de Montréal CEO Philippe Rainville.

With files from Sarah Leavitt