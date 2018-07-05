Dog poop gets pooches barred from popular Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue boardwalk

Dogs have been banned from sections of a popular boardwalk in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue because owners aren't picking up after their pets.

The town's council voted last night to ban them, reverting to a rule that had been in place until five years ago.

Coun. Francis Juneau said dogs on the boardwalk were creating "hygiene issues."

"We're putting a lot of effort into keeping this place clean and beautiful because it's kind of our trademark and it's a problem for us, because there's poop bags in the flowers, and the grass, on the boardwalk," he said.

Juneau said he knows it's a controversial issue, but also points out that there are nearby dog-friendly trails and a dog park.

Reaction mixed

On the boardwalk, reactions to the ban were mixed.

John Abbott College student Laura Costigan said, if people aren't picking up after their dogs, the rule should stand.

"People walking on the boardwalk, they don't want to see that, like if they're on a date or going out," she said.

Pierre Coté said, because it's a tourist area, keeping the boardwalk clean is a shared responsibility between dog owners and the municipality.

"As long as the dog is leashed and the owner takes care of it and picks up after himself, I'm perfectly ok with it," he said.