Dogs set paws on Montreal Metros as pilot project kicks off

Zora got the chance to board Montreal's Metro for the first time Saturday with her human Jay Ritchie, and had a blast.

"She was very comfortable, very relaxed, she took it all in," said Ritchie. "Now she can go visit other dog parks and go for walks in other neighbourhoods."

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) launched the nine-month pilot project to allow dogs on the Metro this Saturday in hopes of making transit more accessible — though it comes with strict rules.

Dogs will only be allowed on the Metro between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and after 7 p.m. on weekdays, to avoid rush hour, with no limits on weekends and holidays. There is no fare for the animals.

Owners can only have one dog with them at a time, and must keep them leashed and muzzled.

Dogs aren't allowed on seats or in the front car, where there's reserved space for bicycles, and owners will be responsible for any messes from the pups. Owners who don't follow the rules could lose the privilege of riding with their best friend, the STM says.

Dogs won't be allowed on buses or paratransit vehicles, at least for now, though the STM already allows caged pets and service animals on all public transit.

"I'm happy to see dogs anywhere, I just love animals," said commuter Don MacFarlane. "If dogs are under control … I'm happy to be with them."

The pilot comes following petitions from the public and the SPCA to allow animals on public transit, said Éric Alan Caldwell, a city councillor who also sits on the board of the STM.

The STM will use the pilot to see what adjustments might be needed to keep transit accessible to dog owners while keeping everyone else comfortable and safe, he said.

"We hope it will be a success," Caldwell said.

Muzzle rule contentious

Though owners like Ritchie are excited to take their four-legged friends on public transit, they feel the muzzle rule goes too far. Ritchie has taken Zora on the subway in Toronto — where muzzles aren't required — and says it went well.

"I think she'd be more comfortable without it … I'd rather it wasn't a rule," said Ritchie. "Dogs sometimes act worse with it on if they aren't used to it."

The Montreal SPCA, which was consulted for the pilot project, was also against the muzzling.

But for those who might not be used to being around dogs, muzzles are one way to help them feel safe.

"I am afraid of dogs and don't like the smell," said commuter Nicole Frégeau.

"I'd prefer if they had specific cars for the dogs so I could avoid them, but I understand it might be more practical for dog owners. I think with the leash and muzzle it's safe, but it's a pilot project so we'll see in nine months when the results come out."

Training dogs for the ride

Martin Levac, who runs the dog training operation AAA Canine Interventions, says the STM's initiative is great because dogs will now be able to expand their horizons — though they may need training to adjust to a new environment like the Metro.

For pups who have never taken public transportation, it's best to take them on test trips before trying to go anywhere with a purpose, and to make sure the dog can leave if it gets agitated.

"It can be stressful if your dog isn't used to crowded environments, the noises. It can be as simple as metal stairs if a dog has never been exposed to that," said Levac.

"What's important is for people to know their dog's limits, be able to read when their dog is stressed, and be able to remove the dog if need be."

He says muzzles are also something to add into a dog's routine gradually, especially for those who have never worn one before. Dogs rarely take to them right away, and it's important not to push them too much since it can make it harder when trying again next time.

But Levac says he also understands the STM is trying to make sure the public feels safe sharing the space with dogs.

"We have to keep in mind this is a pilot project to evaluate all this. We ask our clients to give us their feedback," said Caldwell.

"We want everyone to feel comfortable in the Metro, and for it to stay clean."