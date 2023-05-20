New relaxed rules for dogs, bikes on Montreal's Metro start today

Pets and pedals are now allowed aboard Montreal's Metro all day, every day, until August 20 as part of a pilot project by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

For the next three months, dogs and bicycles will be welcome at all times, except during occasional high-traffic events.

Despite this easing of restrictions, there are still some rules you need to follow.

Directives for dogs

Pets may be prohibited on the Metro for safety reasons during major events, when many people board at the same time and place.

The STM suggests checking the planned events calendar before taking your pup aboard.

All dogs still need to wear a muzzle from the time they enter the station until they leave. A customer can also only travel with one dog.

Customers travelling with a dog must enter and exit Metro stations via STM-owned entrances only and use the back or middle train cars, as the frontmost car is used by school groups, daycares and people with functional limitations.

The STM notes Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke station is excluded from this pilot project.

Dogs are still not allowed on buses or paratransit vehicles.

Failure to comply with these conditions could result in fines between $75 and $500.

2 bikes per car

While bikes are allowed on all train cars, the STM still recommends that cyclists avoid the frontmost car.

All cyclists must also be at least 14 years old or accompanied by an adult to board.

A limit of two bikes per car is permitted and one bike per door when getting on and off the train.

"Hold your bike close to you at all times and maintain control of it," the STM website reads. "Do not rest it against seats or any other Metro facilities."