Dog sledding, ice canoe races, snow baths: A look back at 70 years of Carnaval de Québec

One of the world’s largest winter carnivals is celebrating its 70th anniversary. From dog sledding and ice canoe races to night parades and snow baths, here's a look back at how Carnaval de Québec has helped Quebecers embrace the cold through the decades.

Quebec City's winter festival is one of the largest in the world